Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, November 24, greeted the general masses on the occasion of 'Lachit Diwas'. Remembering the legend, PM Modi said his legacy is a timeless testament to courage and strategic genius. "Today, on Lachit Day, we remember the heroism of Lachit Barphukan. His extraordinary leadership in the Battle of Saraighat is a testament to his courage and commitment to duty. His legacy is a timeless testament to the courage and strategic genius that shaped our history," read the English translation of PM Modi's in Bangla post on X, formerly Twitter.

PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings on ‘Lachit Day’

আজি লাচিত দিৱসৰ দিনা আমি লাচিত বৰফুকনৰ বীৰত্বক স্মৰণ কৰিছো। শৰাইঘাটৰ যুদ্ধত তেওঁৰ অসামান্য নেতৃত্ব সাহস আৰু কৰ্তব্যৰ প্ৰতি দায়বদ্ধতাৰ পৰিচয়। তেওঁৰ উত্তৰাধিকাৰ আমাৰ ইতিহাসক গঢ় দিয়া সাহস আৰু ৰণনীতিৰ প্ৰতিভাৰ কালজয়ী প্ৰমাণ। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 24, 2023

