Happy Madras Day 2022! The historic day is celebrated on August 22 every year to commemorate the foundation of Chennai, Tamil Nadu. It was on this day that the British East India Company bought the land to built Fort St. George in 1639. The historic day is celebrated with incredible joy and fervour when Chenaiites participate in various exhibitions, public demonstrations, heritage walks and regional activities to mark the birth anniversary of their wonderful city. As you celebrate the 383rd birthday of Chennai this year, send Happy Madras Day 2022 wishes, WhatsApp greetings, Facebook messages & HD wallpapers to celebrate Chennai's foundation day. Download Madras Day 2022 images & quotes from below! Madras Day 2022: Date, History, Celebration and Significance of the Occasion that Marks the 383rd Birthday of Chennai

