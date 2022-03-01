The celebration of the auspicious day dedicated to the creator of the Universe, Lord Shiva has already begun. Maha Shivratri or the Great Night of Shiva falls on the fourteenth day or the Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha. From Maha Shivratri vrat to night-long Puja, the day is marked with devotional fervour by the devotees of Lord Shiva. This Maha Shivratri deck up your house with these easy rangoli designs and Shivlingam patterns. Mahashivratri 2022 Greetings & HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, Happy Maha Shivratri Wishes, Lord Shiva HD Wallpapers and SMS To Send to Family on the Great Night of Shiva.

Maha Shivratri 2022 Rangoli Ideas

Latest Maha Shivratri 2022 Rangoli Ideas

Shivlingam Rangoli Designs For Maha Shivratri

Easy And Beautiful Rangoli Patterns For Maha Shivratri 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)