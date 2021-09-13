Mahalakshmi Vrata or Mahalakshmi Vrat is celebrated on September 13, 2021. Mahalakshmi Vrat is performed over a period of 16 days, which begins on Monday, September 13 and ends on Tuesday, September 28. It falls on Shukla Ashtami during Bhadrapada month that comes after four days of Ganesha Chaturthi. On the same day, people in the state of Maharashtra are observing Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2021. Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2021 Images in Marathi & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online. Mahalakshmi Vrat is observed by married Hindu women in the states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and so on.

Devotees pray to Devi Lakshmi, Hindu Goddess of Wealth and Prosperity. People also greet each other with lovely festival greetings and messages. Here’s a collection of Mahalakshmi Vrat wishes, Mahalakshmi Vrat 2021 messages, Mahalakshmi Vrat images, Mahalakshmi Vrat and so on.

