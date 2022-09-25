Subho Mahalaya 2022! Mahalaya is a festival celebrated by Bengalis, which falls a week before Durga Puja and will be celebrated on September 25, 2022, one day before Sharad Navratri festivities begin. This day marks the ending of Pitru Paksha and the beginning of Devi Paksha, bringing with it excitement about the upcoming days of festivities. One of the most important traditions in households on this day is listening to Birendra Krishna Bhadra's ‘Mahishasura Mardini’, which is a one-and-a-half-hour audio montage of Chandipath, a recitation from the scripture verses of Durga Saptashati. The audio montage includes devotional songs dedicated to Goddess Durga, classical music and scriptural verses. The live streaming for Birendra Krishna Bhadra’s Mahisasuramardini programme will begin at 4:00 am on September 25, 2022.

This programme has been broadcasted since 1931 on All India Radio (AIR). The Bengali version of the live broadcast will be available on FM Rainbow Network, and for Hindi/Sanskrit listeners, the video will go on air on Indraprastha Channel and FM Gold. Check the tweet and the YouTube link of All India Radio Akashvani below.

Check This Tweet From All India Radio Akashvani

महालय के अवसर पर विशेष कार्यक्रम "महिषासुर मर्दिनी" हिन्दी-संस्कृत में इन्द्रप्रस्थ, FM Gold और 'Akashvani AIR' YouTube चैनल पर रविवार, 25 सितम्बर, 2022 प्रातः 4 बजे से .. YouTube Premiere Link:https://t.co/5db9UqRFuB pic.twitter.com/huKS04D4a1 — ALL INDIA RADIO आकाशवाणी (@AkashvaniAIR) September 24, 2022

YouTube Link for The Live Streaming of Mahishasura Mardini Programme 2022

