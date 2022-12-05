BR Ambedkar was a social reformer, father of the Indian constitution, founding father of the Republic of India, and an influential Buddhist, but above all, he was an inspiration to many. He died on December 6, 1956, at the age of just 65, and his death anniversary is thus observed across India as Mahaparinirvan Diwas. ‘Parinirvan’ roughly translates to ‘Nirvana after death’, and since the followers of Babasaheb Ambedkar felt that he was as blessed and influential as Lord Buddha, his passing away felt like a sign of Mahaparinirvan or attaining salvation after death. On Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2022, remember Dr BR Ambedkar by sharing quotes, WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS on his death anniversary. BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary: Know Mahaparinirvan Divas 2022 Date, History and Significance of the Day To Remember Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2022 Quotes

Quote by Dr BR Ambedkar (File Image)

Quote Reads: We Are Indians, Firstly and Lastly.

Quote by Dr BR Ambedkar (File Image)

Quote Reads: I Like the Religion That Teaches Liberty, Equality and Fraternity.

Quote by Dr BR Ambedkar (File Image)

Quote Reads: Men Are Mortal. So Are Ideas. An Idea Needs Propagation As Much as a Plant Needs Watering. Otherwise Both Will Wither and Die.

Quote by Dr BR Ambedkar (File Image)

Quote Reads: Cultivation of Mind Should Be the Ultimate Aim of Human Existence.

Quote by Dr BR Ambedkar (File Image)

Quote Reads: I Measure the Progress of a Community by the Degree of Progress Which Women Have Achieved.

