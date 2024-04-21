Mahavir Jayanti, or Mahavir Janma Kalyanak, is celebrated nationwide today, April 21. On the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, politicians across party lines took to X to share their greetings. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the greetings and said, "Lord Mahavir's messages related to peace, restraint, and goodwill inspire the country to build a developed India". Union Minister Amit Shah, President Droupadi Murmu, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Mallikarjun Kharge and several other leaders also shared greetings of Mahavir Janma Kalyanak. Mahavir Jayanti 2024 Wishes & WhatsApp Messages: Images, Facebook Greetings, HD Wallpapers, SMS and Quotes To Celebrate Mahavir Janma Kalyanak.

My Infinite Best Wishes

महावीर जयंती के पावन अवसर पर देश के समस्त परिवारजनों को मेरी अनंत शुभकामनाएं। शांति, संयम और सद्भावना से जुड़े भगवान महावीर के संदेश विकसित भारत के निर्माण में देश के लिए प्रेरणापुंज हैं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 21, 2024

Infinite Wishes to Everyone on Lord Mahavir Jayanti

सभी को भगवान महावीर जयंती की अनंत शुभकामनाएँ। त्याग, तप, सत्य व अहिंसा के शाश्वत प्रतीक भगवान महावीर जी ने अपनी शिक्षा से सम्पूर्ण मानव जाति के कल्याण का मार्ग प्रशस्त किया। उनके अहिंसा, सत्य, अस्तेय, ब्रह्मचर्य व अपरिग्रह के पंचशील सिद्धांत पीढ़ियों तक दिशा दिखाएँगे। pic.twitter.com/fzzEf5Al9a — Amit Shah (Modi Ka Parivar) (@AmitShah) April 21, 2024

Happy Mahavir Jayanti to All Countrymen

सभी देशवासियों, विशेषकर जैन समुदाय के भाइयों और बहनों को महावीर जयंती की शुभकामनाएं। भगवान महावीर त्याग, करुणा एवं संवेदनशीलता के मूर्तिमान प्रतीक थे। भगवान महावीर की संयम, सदाचार, अहिंसा एवं अपरिग्रह की शिक्षाएं आज भी प्रासंगिक हैं। आइए, इस शुभ अवसर पर हम उनकी शिक्षाओं को अपनाकर… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 21, 2024

The Avatar of Truth and Non-Violence

ਸੱਚ ਅਤੇ ਅਹਿੰਸਾ ਦੇ ਅਵਤਾਰ ਭਗਵਾਨ ਮਹਾਵੀਰ ਜੀ ਦੀ ਜਯੰਤੀ ਦੀਆਂ ਆਪ ਸਭ ਨੂੰ ਵਧਾਈਆਂ... ਭਗਵਾਨ ਮਹਾਵੀਰ ਜੀ ਦੀਆਂ ਸਿੱਖਿਆਵਾਂ ਨੇ ਸਮੁੱਚੀ ਮਨੁੱਖਤਾ ਨੂੰ ਅਮਨ-ਸ਼ਾਂਤੀ, ਆਪਸੀ ਭਾਈਚਾਰਾ ਅਤੇ ਏਕਤਾ ਬਣਾਈ ਰੱਖਣ ਲਈ ਪ੍ਰੇਰਿਤ ਕੀਤਾ... pic.twitter.com/kV0c0f7rJd — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) April 21, 2024

Bhagwan Mahavir’s Life and Teachings Inspire Us To Be Compassionate

Our warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. Bhagwan Mahavir’s life and teachings inspire us to be compassionate and simple. His teachings show us the path to a life of happiness, contentment and selflessness. May this festival strengthen in one and all… pic.twitter.com/Tfzn8Q3KfI — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) April 21, 2024

