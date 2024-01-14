Makar Sankranti, also called Sankranthi, is a festival that honours the Sun God, Lord Surya, and marks the Sun's arrival in the sign of Capricorn. Though the names, traditions, and rituals of this significant harvest festival differ from state to state, Hindus celebrate it nationwide. It marks the beginning of harvest season when people celebrate and exchange fresh crops with enthusiasm. On the occasion, PM Narendra Modi fed cows at his residence in New Delhi on Sunday, January 14. Earlier, the latter took part in the Pongal celebration at MoS L Murugan's residence in the national capital. PM Modi Attends Pongal 2024 Celebrations in Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Says Pongal Depicts Emotion of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Feeds Cows at His Residence in Delhi

Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi feeds cows at his residence, on the occasion of #MakarSankranti pic.twitter.com/UnijjBGk6O — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

