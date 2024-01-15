Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on Monday, January 15 on the occasion of Makar Sankranti 2024. "Many best wishes for Makar Sankranti, the holy festival associated with the sacred tradition of meditation, meditation and charity. On this festival of nature, I wish Uttarayan Sun God to provide happiness, prosperity, good fortune and good health to all my family members of the country," PM Narendra Modi posted in Hindi on X, formerly Twitter. The day is a marker for a change of season – warmer months are close and we are moving away from winter, which is seen as a period of inactivity in many ways. Pongal 2024: PM Narendra Modi Takes Part in Pongal Celebrations at Residence of MoS L Murugan in Delhi (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings on Sankranti

साधना-ध्यान और दान-पुण्य की पवित्र परंपरा से जुड़े पावन पर्व मकर संक्रांति की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। प्रकृति के इस उत्सव पर उत्तरायण सूर्यदेव से कामना है कि वे देश के मेरे सभी परिवारजनों को सुख-समृद्धि, सौभाग्य और उत्तम स्वास्थ्य प्रदान करें। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)