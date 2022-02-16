Makha Bucha also known Magha Puja is the second most important Buddhist festival celebrated on the full moon day of the third lunar month. For Thai Buddhists, the auspicious festival is a day of abstinence and reflection. The occasion commemorates the day 1,250 disciples spontaneously gathered in the bamboo grove to hear Buddha teach. To celebrate Makha Bucha Day, netizens took to Twitter to share warm greetings, Images of Lord Buddha with spiritual quotes and sayings.

Have A Look:

Today Makha Bucha Day . The first 1,200 disciples of Buddha, whohave attained enlightenment themselves, gathered tosee Buddha without being summoned. Itwas also the fullmoon night of the third lunarmonth.This day came tobe celebrated as Makha Bucha.#MakhaBuchaDay#sajaikumarpic.twitter.com/zVExWvhBft — Sajai Kumar (@SajaiKumar9) February 16, 2022

Happy Makha Bucha 2022

Magha Puja 2022 Wishes

Today Makha Bucha Day . The first 1,200 disciples of Buddha, whohave attained enlightenment themselves, gathered tosee Buddha without being summoned. Itwas also the fullmoon night of the third lunarmonth.This day came tobe celebrated as Makha Bucha.#MakhaBuchaDay#sajaikumarpic.twitter.com/SPkuFrlQzO — Sajai Kumar (@SajaiKumar9) February 16, 2022

Magha Puja 2022 Tweets

Makha Bucha falls on February 16, the full moon day of the third lunar month, and we are here to tell you how you can celebrate the day in the best possible way. Did you know that it has been more than 2,500 years since Siddharta attained e #WeArePostOfficepic.twitter.com/80SfzfyZ9b — John Shepherd (@GilberdykePO) February 16, 2022

Makha Bucha 2022 Greetings

Today Makha Bucha Day . The first 1,200 disciples of Buddha, whohave attained enlightenment themselves, gathered tosee Buddha without being summoned. Itwas also the fullmoon night of the third lunarmonth.This day came tobe celebrated as Makha Bucha.#MakhaBuchaDay #sajaikumar pic.twitter.com/HSuZGWxO4w — Sajai Kumar (@SajaiKumar9) February 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)