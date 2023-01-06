The birth anniversary of Balshastri Jambhekar, the first journalist in the field of Marathi journalism, is celebrated as Marathi Patrakar Din every year on January 6. He is known for having started the first Marathi newspaper 'Darpan’. The newspaper was first published on January 6, 1832, and its last issue was published in 1840. The state government has since then started celebrating his birthday as Marathi Journalists' Day or Marathi Patrakar Din. Marathi journalism has now expanded to digital media and this day celebrates that too. Share these Marathi Patrakar Din 2023 images and HD wallpapers for free download online as wishes, greetings and WhatsApp messages with everyone you know. Political Figures Extend Journalist Day Greetings and Powerful Messages to Mark the Birth Anniversary Balshastri Jambhekar, Father of Marathi Journalism.

