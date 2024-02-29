List of Festivals and Events Falling on March 1, 2024 (Friday)

Yashoda Jayanti World Civil Defence Day Zero Discrimination Day Endometriosis Awareness Day International Women of Color Day Employee Appreciation Day National Pig Day Gender Equality Month Brain Injury Awareness Month Endometriosis Month Self-Injury Awareness Day National Kidney Month National Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month National Noodle Month National Celery Month National Sauce Month Veggie Month 2024 in UK National Peanut Month National Nutrition Month Women's History Month

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)