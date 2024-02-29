List of Festivals and Events Falling on March 1, 2024 (Friday)

  1. Yashoda Jayanti

  2. World Civil Defence Day

  3. Zero Discrimination Day

  4. Endometriosis Awareness Day

  5. International Women of Color Day

  6. Employee Appreciation Day

  7. National Pig Day

  8. Gender Equality Month

  9. Brain Injury Awareness Month

  10. Endometriosis Month

  11. Self-Injury Awareness Day

  12. National Kidney Month

  13. National Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month

  14. National Noodle Month

  15. National Celery Month

  16. National Sauce Month

  17. Veggie Month 2024 in UK

  18. National Peanut Month

  19. National Nutrition Month

  20. Women's History Month

