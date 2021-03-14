March is an important month, and it has a lot of event and festival days observed by different communities worldwide. So, which day is today? March 14 hosts a lot of international and national events. In India, the Tamil Brahmin married women worship Goddess Gauri and celebrate Karadaiyan Nombu. It is also Math lovers day, as the date observes two major events-- Pi Day and World Maths Day. Again, it is the birth anniversary of Albert Einstein. On this date, we also lost one of the greatest physicists, Stephen Hawking. Check out the full list of March 13, 2021 event and festivals to be celebrated today.

List of March 12, 2021, Holidays, Festivals and Events in Today's Calendar

1. Steak and Blowjob Day

2. Pi Day

3. International Day of Action for Rivers

4. World Maths Day

4. Meena Sankranti

5. Karadaiyan Nombu

6. Albert Einstein Birth Anniversary

7. Stephen Hawking Death Anniversary

8. Irom Chanu Sharmila Birthday

9. White Day (China, Japan, Korea etc)

10. National Potato Chip Day

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)