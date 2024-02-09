On the pious Hindu occasion of Mauni Amavasya dedicated to honouring ancestors and predecessors, administration showered flower petals on devotees via helicopter in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on Friday, February 9, 2024. The month of Magha, during which the Amavasya occurs, is distinguished by the moon's departure from the sky. In addition to their ancestors and forefathers, devotees also worship Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva on this day. Ram Temple Inauguration: Helicopter Showers Flower Petals on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Premises in Ayodhya (Watch Video).

Helicopter Showers Flower Petals on Devotees in Prayagraj

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Flowers showered on the devotees from a helicopter in Prayagraj on the occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya'. pic.twitter.com/wRixQhCky7 — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2024

