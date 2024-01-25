Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Thaipoosam on Thursday, January 25, 2024. In a tweet via his official handle on X, the latter wrote, “Greetings on the special occasion of Thaipoosam! May the blessings of Lord Murugan always remain upon us. May this special day bring strength and prosperity to everyone. I pray that everyone is happy and healthy.” Thaipoosam Festival in Tamil Nadu: Devotees Throng Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Dindigul To Celebrate 'Thaipusam' (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings for Thaipoosam 2024

Greetings on the special occasion of Thaipoosam! May the blessings of Lord Murugan always remain upon us. May this special day bring strength and prosperity to everyone. I pray that everyone is happy and healthy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2024

