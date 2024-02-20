Mizoram Statehood Day, or Mizoram Foundation Day, celebrated annually on February 20, is a very important day for the people of the state, marking the foundation of Mizoram. This year, too, Mizoram Statehood Day 2024 will be celebrated on February 20. This special day is observed with many cultural programmes, traditional dances, melodious music performances, spirited sports events, uplifting flag-hoisting ceremonies, and other events taking place. The name 'Mizoram' itself holds deep meaning. It is derived from two words: 'Mizo,' which refers to the indigenous inhabitants, and 'Ram,' which translates to 'land' in the Mizo language. Therefore, Mizoram literally means the cherished 'land of the Mizos.' As Mizoram Foundation Day approaches, it's time to celebrate and embrace the spirit of unity. Here are some heartfelt greetings to share with your loved ones on this auspicious occasion. Explore our curated list of Mizoram Statehood Day 2024 greetings, messages, quotes, wishes, images, and wallpapers you can share with your loved ones.

