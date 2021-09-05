Mother Teresa is synonymous with love, peace, charity and kindness. The Noble Prize and Bharat Ratna recipient nun saint remains an epitome of selfless service. An Albanian-Indian Roman Catholic nun and missionary who was later declared a saint for her compassionate love and kindness towards the poverty-stricken and neglected members of the society. As we observe Mother Teresa’s 24th death anniversary on September 5, we bring you a collection of unforgettable quotes by the nun renowned for her kindness. Mother Teresa’s death anniversary is also observed as International Day of Charity, an international day proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly.

Message Reads: "If We Have No Peace, It Is Because We Have Forgotten That We Belong to Each Other."

Message Reads: "Kind Words Can Be Short and Easy to Speak, But Their Echoes Are Truly Endless."

Message Reads: "Yesterday Is Gone. Tomorrow Has Not Yet Come. We Have Only Today. Let Us Begin."

Message Reads: "Peace Begins With a Smile."

Message Reads: "If You Can’t Feed a Hundred People, Then Feed Just One."

