Mother’s Day is being celebrated across the globe on 8 May this year. Mother’s Day is a day when we let our dear mothers know how grateful we are for their endless love and support. On this occasion, Google launched a GIF to wish, and honour all the mothers. The Doodle celebrates motherhood by showing the small acts of love and perfectly captures the mother-child special bond.

Check It Out:

Credits: Google Doodle

