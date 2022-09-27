Mysore Dasara is celebrated for ten days culminating with the festival of Vijaydashmi. The Royal Festival of Karnataka is marked in a grand style with an exquisite charm comprising many cultural activities. From food mela to distinct traditional exhibitions to the famous Mysore Palace beautifully decked up with more than lakh light bulbs; the observance is enjoyed with much enthusiasm and great passion by classes and masses alike. Mysore Dasara 2022 will start on Monday, 26 September, with the beginning of Shardiya Navaratri and end on Wednesday, 5 October. To celebrate the event of Mysore Dasara 2022 netizens took to Twitter to share wishes, messages, HD images, greetings and quotes. Mysore Dasara 2022: See Dazzling Photos of Famous Amba Vilas Palace Illuminated With Lakhs of Lightbulbs To Mark the Royal Festival of Karnataka.

Mysore Dasara 2022 Tweets

Every year we are supposed to add at least one doll, this year we added an entire set depicting the Mysore Dasara festival; apt because that’s the place with the grandest Dasara celebration, but also because it resonates in terms of some themes I discuss often on Twitter (5/14) pic.twitter.com/EM7OvSAjtM — Akshay Alladi (@akshayalladi) September 26, 2022

Mysore Dasara 2022 Wishes

Welcome to Mysore Dasara, a Royal Festival-10 days festival pic.twitter.com/eY8N93ZvXL — vijayalakshmi Anthappa kori (@vijayal35428782) September 26, 2022

Mysore Dasara Messages

Mysore Dasara Videos

