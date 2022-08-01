The festival of snakes, Nag Panchami, is celebrated to worship Nagas or snakes. The occasion to revere the divine serpent Gods is marked on the fifth day of the bright half of the lunar month of Shravan, which falls in July or August in the English Calendar. According to the Hindu lunar Calendar, Nag Panchami 2022 will be observed on Tuesday, 2 August. On this holy day, people offer milk, honey, flowers and many other auspicious materials to live snakes, especially cobras or idols of serpent deities. Here is a compilation of Nag Panchami 2022 messages, Nag Panchami images and Happy Nag Panchami 2022 wishes for the pious event. Nag Panchami 2022 Date & Significance: Know Rituals, Shubh Tithi, Different Serpent Gods and Nagula Chavithi Customs To Celebrate the Festivals of Snakes.

Nag Panchami 2022 WhatsApp Stickers

Nag Panchami 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Iss Nag Panchami Ke Shubh Avsar Pe Ishwar Ka Ashirwaad Sadaiv Aap Par Bana Rahe. Shubh Nag Panchami.

Nag Panchami 2022 Facebook Greetings

Nag Panchami 2022 Messages (File Image)

Wallpaper Reads: May Lord Shiva Give Power and Strength to Everyone. Wish You and Your Family a Very Happy Nag Panchami.

Nag Panchami 2022 Messages

Nag Panchami 2022 Messages (File Image)

Message Reads: Iss Nag Panchami Ke Shubh Avsar Pe Ishwar Ka Ashirwaad Sadaiv Aap Par Bana Rahe. Shubh Nag Panchami.

Nag Panchami 2022 Wishes

Nag Panchami 2022 Messages (File Image)

HD Image Reads: On the Sacred Festival of Naag Panchami, May Your Life Be a Blissful Paradise, May Shiva Guide and Protect You in a Dear Friend's Disguise, Happy Nag Panchami.

Nag Panchami 2022 SMS

Nag Panchami 2022 Messages (File Image)

HD Image Reads: May Lord Shiva Bless You and Your Family on the Auspicious Occasion of Nag Panchami. Happy Nag Panchami.

