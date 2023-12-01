Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, December 1, extended greetings to the people of Nagaland on its Statehood Day. "Happy Statehood Day to the people of Nagaland. The state’s fascinating history, colorful festivals and warm-hearted people are greatly admired. May this day reinforce Nagaland’s journey towards growth and success," PM Narendra Modi posted on X, formerly Twitter. Nagaland was formally recognised as a separate state on December 1, 1963, with Kohima declared its capital. Nagaland Statehood Day 2023: President Droupadi Murmu, Amit Shah, Mallikarjun Kharge and Others Extend Greetings on Nagaland Foundation Day.

