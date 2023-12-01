President Droupadi Murmu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and others greeted the people of Nagaland on its Statehood Day on Friday. Nagaland was formally recognised as a separate state on December 1, 1963, with Kohima declared its capital. The Parliament enacted the State of Nagaland Act 1962 to give Nagaland statehood. Hornbill Festival 2023: Nagaland Gears Up for 10-Day Annual Festival Starting From December 1; US, Colombia, Germany To Be Country Partners.

President Droupadi Murmu Greets

Warm greetings to the residents of Nagaland on statehood day! A land of vibrant people and rich culture, Nagaland is blessed with natural resources and serene environment. I pray for the prosperity and well-being of the residents of Nagaland. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 1, 2023

Jagdeep Dhankar Wishes

Warm greetings to the people of Nagaland on their Statehood Day. A harmonious blend of tradition and modernity, Nagaland stands as a testament to the diversity of our nation. May the cultural tapestry of Nagaland continue to weave stories of growth, strength and harmony. — Vice President of India (@VPIndia) December 1, 2023

Amit Shah Wishes

Greetings to our sisters and brothers of Nagaland on their statehood day. Known for their indomitable spirit, the people of Nagaland have contributed profusely to our rich cultural history. May the state continue to prosper in times to come. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 1, 2023

Mallikarjun Kharge Extends Wishes

Warm greetings to the people of Nagaland on the state’s Foundation Day. Known for its pristine natural beauty, valiant people and diverse culture and festivals, Nagaland is a wonderful microcosm of India. May the different tribes and communities, continue to live and prosper… pic.twitter.com/XhlAmZfFgj — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) December 1, 2023

