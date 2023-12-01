President Droupadi Murmu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and others greeted the people of Nagaland on its Statehood Day on Friday. Nagaland was formally recognised as a separate state on December 1, 1963, with Kohima declared its capital. The Parliament enacted the State of Nagaland Act 1962 to give Nagaland statehood. Hornbill Festival 2023: Nagaland Gears Up for 10-Day Annual Festival Starting From December 1; US, Colombia, Germany To Be Country Partners.

President Droupadi Murmu Greets

Jagdeep Dhankar Wishes

Amit Shah Wishes 

Mallikarjun Kharge Extends Wishes

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)