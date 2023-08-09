Nagasaki Memorial Day is an annual observance marked on August 9. The day commemorates the horrific bombing by the US on the city of Nagasaki during World War II on August 9, 1945. Nagasaki Memorial Day is also known as the Nagasaki Peace Memorial Ceremony. Here are tweets shared by Twitterati on the day to honour the lives lost and call for a world free from nuclear threats. Check photos shared by netizens on Nagasaki Memorial Day 2023 here. Nagasaki Memorial Day 2023 Date: Know History And Significance Of The Day That Remembers The Victims of the Horrific Bombing on Nagasaki.
No More War! 🕊 #NagasakiDay pic.twitter.com/eUkrfKa0T1
— Tripura-"ত্রিপুরা" (@Tripura2100) August 9, 2023
Let's unite for a #world without #nuclearweapons, working towards a future of global harmony. Remembering #HiroshimaDay & #NagasakiDay 🕊️ #PeaceDay #NeverAgain #NuclearDisarmament pic.twitter.com/4Jb63kXof5
— Scrabbl (@ScrabbIit) August 9, 2023
Let us vow not to ever again start a nuclear war. It would be the end of this beautiful world. 9th August Nagasaki Day, the BLACK DAY in the history of humanity.#NagasakiDay #nagasakiinjapan #nagasakiday2023 #japan #atomicbomb #nowar #nuclearban #nuclearwar #mastermindabacus pic.twitter.com/oN6w9PZMUm
— Mastermind Abacus (@mmabacusonline) August 9, 2023
“Nuclear Weapons Offer Us Nothing But Only A Balance Of Terror, And Balance Of Terror Is Still Terror.” – Martin Luther King Jr.#NagasakiDay #NeverAgain #NoNuclear pic.twitter.com/bGJR4JhQ8Z
— Zenon Zindilis (@ZENONZINDILIS) August 9, 2023
A day of Remembrance for the victims of the tragic atomic bomb explosion in Nagasaki during the Second World War.#nagasakiday #atomicbomb #worldpeace #phoenix #resilience #determination #nevergiveup #neverforget #remembrance #peace pic.twitter.com/NhxERlsmkm
— Gorisco Group - Embedding Resilience (@GoriscoSol) August 9, 2023
