Happy Nahay Khay! The first day of Chhath Puja is being observed on October 28, Friday, when devotees will perform the ritual of Nahay Khay to begin with the festivities of the auspicious occasion. On this day, people wake up early in the morning to take bath in the holy waters, especially in the river Ganga, which is followed by cleaning of the houses and observing the puja. As you celebrate Day 1 of Chhath, send Nahay Khay 2022 wishes for Chhath Puja to your friends and family. Share WhatsApp messages, Facebook greetings, HD images & wallpapers with your loved ones on Nahay Khay festival.

Nahay Khay 2022 Wishes for Chhath Puja

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Nahay Khay! On the Auspicious Occasion of Chhath Puja, Here’s Wishing You and Your Family Good Health, Wealth, Peace and Prosperity.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chhath Puja Is About Sincere Devotion, Perseverance, Faith and One’s Belief. May You Be Showered With Happiness and Prosperity. May the Warm Rays of the Sun God Light Up Your Life. Happy Nahay Khay!

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Chhath Puja, May You Be Showered With Chhati Maiyya and Surya Devta’s Choicest Blessings. Happy Nahay Khay!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Be Showered With Good Health and Wealth on the Auspicious Festival of Chhath. Happy Nahay Khay!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Warm Rays of the Sun God Fill Your Life With Light and Happiness. Happy Nahay Khay.

Happy Chhath Nahay Khay 2022 Wishes: Share Greetings With Loved Ones on the First Day of Chhath Puja

