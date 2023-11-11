Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Naveen Patnaik, Nitin Gadkari and other leaders on Saturday paid tributes to India's first education minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary. National Education Day is celebrated annually on November 11 on the birth anniversary of India's first Education Minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. A scholar and educationist, Maulana Azad was a key architect of the education system of independent India. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Birth Anniversary 2023: On National Education Day, Take a Look at Interesting Facts About India’s First Education Minister.

