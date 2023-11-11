Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Naveen Patnaik, Nitin Gadkari and other leaders on Saturday paid tributes to India's first education minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary. National Education Day is celebrated annually on November 11 on the birth anniversary of India's first Education Minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. A scholar and educationist, Maulana Azad was a key architect of the education system of independent India. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Birth Anniversary 2023: On National Education Day, Take a Look at Interesting Facts About India’s First Education Minister.

National Education Day 2023 Greetings

Remembering Maulana Azad on his birth anniversary. A profound scholar and a pillar of India's freedom struggle, his commitment to education was commendable. His efforts in shaping modern India continue to guide many people. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 11, 2023

Humble tributes to freedom fighter & eminent educationist #MaulanaAbulKalamAzad on his birth anniversary, also celebrated as #NationalEducationDay. He played an instrumental role in spearheading educational revolution in modern India by setting up many eminent institutions. His… pic.twitter.com/7PvndQcgka — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) November 11, 2023

"I am part of the indivisible unity that is Indian nationality." ~ Maulana Abul Kalam Azad A 100 years ago, in 1923, Maulana Azad became the Congress President. On his birth anniversary we celebrate his tremendous contribution to nation building, especially in the field of… pic.twitter.com/CaR9XwmEyP — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) November 11, 2023

Tributes to iconic freedom fighter and scholar, Bharat Ratna, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary. His contribution towards uplifting the education sector of India will always be remembered. #NationalEducationDay pic.twitter.com/aGYkG8mBTG — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) November 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)