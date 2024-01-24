On the occasion of National Girl Child Day today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X, formerly Twitter, to extend wishes and salute the indomitable spirit and accomplishments of the Girl Child. "We also recognise the rich potential of every girl child in all sectors. They are change-makers who make our nation and society better," PM Modi's tweet read. The Indian Prime Minister also said that his government has been making many efforts to build a nation where every girl child has the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive. National Girl Child Day 2024 Date, History and Significance: Know About the Day That Raises Awareness About the Overall Well-Being of Girls in the Country.

Recognise the Rich Potential of Every Girl Child in All Sectors

On National Girl Child Day, we salute the indomitable spirit and accomplishments of the Girl Child. We also recognise the rich potential of every girl child in all sectors. They are change-makers who make our nation and society better. Over the last decade, our government has… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2024

