India observes National Pollution Control Day annually on December 2 to make people more aware of pollution control acts and industrial disasters. It commemorates one of the biggest industrial pollution disasters on the night of December 2-3 in 1984, when thousands of people in Bhopal were killed due to an industrial accident when the gas Methyl Isocyanate leaked. This was called the Bhopal Gas Tragedy and this day is observed in memory of all those who lost their lives and also to make people aware of the harmful effects of industrial pollution and the steps that are being taken to prevent any such incidents from taking place again. On National Pollution Control Day 2022, share these quotes and messages as saying, images and HD wallpapers with your family and friends. National Pollution Control Day 2022 Date & Significance: Know All About the Day Observed in Memory of Victims of Bhopal Gas Tragedy.

The Activist Is Not the Man Who Says the River Is Dirty. The Activist Is the Man Who Cleans Up the River. – Ross Perot

The Earth We Abuse and the Living Things We Kill Will, in the End, Take Their Revenge; for in Exploiting Their Presence, We Are Diminishing Our Future. – Marya Mannes

I Only Feel Angry When I See Waste. When I See People Throwing Away Things We Could Use. – Mother Teresa

Never Doubt That a Small Group of Thoughtful, Committed Citizens Can Change the World; Indeed, It Is the Only Thing That Ever Has. – Margaret Mead

Let Us Save Our Environment From Getting Poisoned With Pollution…. Let Us Create More Awareness on National Pollution Control Day. – Unknown

