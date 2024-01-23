Today is Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 127th birth anniversary. On his Jayanti today, January 23, netizens took to X, formerly Twitter, to pay tributes to the former freedom fighter. "Tributes to #NetajiSubhasChandraBose on his 127th birth anniversary," wrote one user, while a second user said, "Salute to our true Hero." A third user shared a picture of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and wrote, "Tribute to the great revolutionary, founder of Azad Hind Fauj." In general, people observed Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2024 sharing inspirational quotes, words, wishes and greetings with one another. Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2024: Facts To Know About Subhash Chandra Bose on Netaji’s 127th Birth Anniversary Observed As Parakram Diwas in India.

Tributes to #NetajiSubhasChandraBose

Salute to Our True Hero

Today is the Birth Anniversary of the greatest freedom fighter & 1st Chief of Azad Hind Fauj; #NetajiSubhasChandraBose, Pay homage & salute to our true Hero.🇮🇳🙏#JaiHind #JaiBharat #SubhasChandraBose pic.twitter.com/ebJqVt6YOg — SAGAR ROY🇮🇳 (@sagarroy_sr) January 23, 2024

Tribute to the Great Revolutionary

Tribute to the great revolutionary, founder of Azad Hind Fauj and first prime minister of India, 'Netaji' Subhash Chandra Bose ji, who made valuable contribution in the Indian freedom struggle, on his birth anniversary "Parakram Diwas".#NetajiSubhasChandraBose pic.twitter.com/LruvYSlUEe — Baba Banaras™ (@RealBababanaras) January 23, 2024

#NetajiSubhasChandraBose

