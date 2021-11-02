Decorating houses with beautiful rangoli designs during the Diwali festival is a norm in Hindu households. Rangoli, an ancient Indian art form, is considered auspicious, which is why they are drawn either at the main entrance of the house or at the puja ghar (where people worship). Diwali 2021 that kicked off with Govatsa Dwadashi and Dhanteras, is inching towards Lakshmi Pujan, falling on November 4. If you are looking for new and beautiful Diwali 2021 rangoli designs, you have landed on the right page. We bring you a vast collection of easy rangoli designs for Diwali 2021, Shubh Deepavali rangoli images, simple Diwali rangoli designs 2021 using marigold flowers and diyas. You can download these tutorial videos or just stream them online to draw the most impressive rangoli designs this Diwali 2021.

Simple Rangoli Designs With Marigold Flowers

Big Rangoli Design for Diwali 2021 With Colourful Flowers and Diyas

Flower Rangoli Design With Shubh Labh Sign

Super Easy Rangoli Pattern for Diwali Festival

Diwali Rangoli Designs With Flowers and Diyas

