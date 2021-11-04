Looking for new Diwali rangoli designs as we inch near to the Lakshmi Pujan 2021 time? Where are you planning to make rangoli patterns? At the main entrance or at the puja ghar where Lakshmi Pujan will take place? Too many questions and too little time. Stop worrying and check out the collection given below as it includes everything from Lakshmi Puja rangoli designs to rangoli designs using marigold flowers to flower decoration ideas. Lakshmi Pujan takes place on Badi Diwali, which is today on November 4, 2021. Lakshmi Pujan 2021 muhurat is between 18:42 to 20:35, so you need to quickly decide on final rangoli ideas and be prepared to welcome Goddess Lakshmi to your house.

Lakshmi Mata Rangoli Designs for Diwali 2021

Beautiful Lakshmi Pujan Rangoli Design

Peacock Rangoli Designs For Diwali 2021

Diwali 2021 Rangoli Designs

