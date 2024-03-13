The habit of smoking can be addictive. People who smoke daily often find it hard to quit, with many even needing the help of rehabilitation centres. The habit of smoking can be tricky to handle. It can be dangerous, causing many health issues, from bronchitis and asthma to cancer, blood clots, and other respiratory diseases. While many people suffer from various health issues due to smoking, many even lose their lives. To combat this issue and to spread more awareness about the health hazards related to smoking, National No Smoking Day is celebrated in India on the second Wednesday of March. This year, it will be celebrated on March 13, which falls on a Wednesday. No Smoking Day acts as a reminder to quit smoking before it is too late. It also aims to give support and provide those looking to quit or improve their health with resources to quit smoking. World No Tobacco Day: Greetings, Slogans and Wishes That Will Encourage People To Avoid Tobacco Consumption.

Here’s How Netizens Reacted to No Smoking Day 2024

No Smoking Day 2024 Messages

No Smoking Day 2024 Wishes

No Smoking Day 2024 Wallpapers

No Smoking Day 2024 Slogans

No Smoking Day 2024 Images

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)