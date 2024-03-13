The habit of smoking can be addictive. People who smoke daily often find it hard to quit, with many even needing the help of rehabilitation centres. The habit of smoking can be tricky to handle. It can be dangerous, causing many health issues, from bronchitis and asthma to cancer, blood clots, and other respiratory diseases. While many people suffer from various health issues due to smoking, many even lose their lives. To combat this issue and to spread more awareness about the health hazards related to smoking, National No Smoking Day is celebrated in India on the second Wednesday of March. This year, it will be celebrated on March 13, which falls on a Wednesday. No Smoking Day acts as a reminder to quit smoking before it is too late. It also aims to give support and provide those looking to quit or improve their health with resources to quit smoking. World No Tobacco Day: Greetings, Slogans and Wishes That Will Encourage People To Avoid Tobacco Consumption.

Every cigarette you smoke is a bullet to your head, your heart, and your future. #quitsmokingtoday #NoSmokingDay pic.twitter.com/kUpXhdaSIb — Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) March 13, 2024

🚭 On National No Smoking Day, let's unite for a smoke-free nation! Every breath matters, and every effort to quit smoking is a step towards a healthier, vibrant life. Say no to tobacco, yes to well-being. Let's breathe cleaner, live better! 💪🌿 #NoSmokingDay pic.twitter.com/bOCTVPebwP — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) March 13, 2024

Smoking and tobacco is fatal for the human body, its smoke causes many dangerous diseases, hence do not smoke, practice method of Meditation and increase your willpower quit bad habits easily Saint MSG Insan #NoSmokingDay#NoSmokingDay2024 pic.twitter.com/N4kG0ruHD7 — Sonu Bansal (@SonuBan52119851) March 13, 2024

Choose health not smoke. Smoking in a public place is a punishable offence.#NoSmokingDay#DPCares pic.twitter.com/Kx2FxbHZJa — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) March 13, 2024

