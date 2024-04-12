Pana Sankranti, or Maha Vishuba Sankranti, is also known as the Odisha New Year. Pan Sankranti marks the start of the new year in the Indian state of Odisha. This year, Pana Sankranti 2024 will be celebrated on April 13, 2024, which is a Saturday. It's a day filled with joy and excitement for everyone in the state of Odisha. Also known as Maha Bishuba Sankranti, this day is celebrated with great enthusiasm in houses across the state. The festivities of Pana Sankranti are steeped in tradition. During Pana Sankranti, people perform special puja and offer 'pana' in temples. The famous Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri is adorned with beautiful fresh yellow flowers on this auspicious day. To celebrate the joyous occasion of Pana Sankranti, you can share Pana Sankranti 2024 greetings, wishes, messages, quotes, images, and wallpapers with your friends and loved ones through WhatsApp or Facebook. Hindu New Year's Days 2024 Dates in Different States: Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Puthandu, Vishu, Jur Sital and More; Enjoy the Colourful Mosaic of India's Harvest Festivals and New Year's Days.

Pana Sankranti Images

Pana Sankranti (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Pana Sankranti Greetings

Pana Sankranti (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Pana Sankranti Wishes

Pana Sankranti (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Pana Sankranti Messages

Pana Sankranti (Photo Credits: File Photo)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)