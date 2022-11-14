Happy Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Jayanti 2022! Lovingly called Chacha Nehru by children, Jawaharlal Nehru was the first Prime Minister of Independent India who served for 17 years. He was one of the pioneers of the Indian freedom struggle and was born on November 14, 1889, in Allahabad, now known as Prayagraj. People of India decided to celebrate his birth anniversary as Children’s Day or Bal Diwas after he passed away due to his love for children. He believed that children played a very important role in shaping the future of a country. As we plan to celebrate Jawaharlal Nehru Jayanti 2022, here are images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share as quotes, messages, sayings, greetings and wishes with your loved ones. Children's Day 2022 Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Best Quotes, Warm Wishes, Thoughts, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS To Celebrate Bal Diwas.

Image Reads: Peace Is Not a Relationship of Nations. It Is a Condition of Mind Brought About by a Serenity of the Soul. – Jawaharlal Nehru

Image Reads: Children Are Like Buds in a Garden and Should Be Carefully and Lovingly Nurtured, as They Are the Future of the Nation and the Citizens of Tomorrow. – Jawaharlal Nehru

Image Reads: Children Are the World’s Most Valuable Resources and It’s the Best To Hope for the Future. – Jawaharlal Nehru

Image Reads: What We Really Are Matters More Than What Other People Think of Us. – Jawaharlal Nehru

Image Reads: Life Is Like a Game of Cards. The Hand You Are Dealt Is Determinism; the Way You Play It Is Free Will. – Jawaharlal Nehru

