Panguni Uthiram is an important festival that is celebrated in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu in Panguni month when Nakshatra Uthiram or Uttara Phalguni prevails. This year Panguni Uthiram will be observed by Tamil Hindus on Friday, 18 March. The auspicious day is majorly celebrated by Murugan, Ayyappa, Shiva, and Vishnu devotees. Furthermore, the occasion is also observed by some people as Lord Ayyappan Jayanti. To commence the special occasion, we have curated wishes, HD wallpapers for status, SMS, Messages, quotes, and sayings that you must share with your friends, family, and dear ones. Panguni Uthiram 2022: Date, Rituals, Significance And All You Need To Know About The Auspicious Tamil Hindu Festival.

Panguni Uthiram 2022 Messages

Panguni Uthiram 2022 Messages (File Image)

HD Image Reads: Panguni Uthiram 2022

Panguni Uthiram 2022 HD Images

Panguni Uthiram 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Text Reads: Panguni Uthiram 2022

Panguni Uthiram 2022 Greetings

Panguni Uthiram 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Facebook Status Reads: Panguni Uthiram 2022

Panguni Uthiram 2022 Quotes

Panguni Uthiram 2022 Quotes (File Image)

HD Wallpaper Reads: Panguni Uthiram 2022

Panguni Uthiram 2022 WhatsApp Text

Panguni Uthiram 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Sticker Reads: Panguni Uthiram 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)