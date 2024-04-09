President Droupadi Murmu on Monday greeted citizens on the eve of Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba and expressed hope that these festivals will motivate everyone to work for the country’s development with greater zeal. These are occasions to welcome the spring season and the Indian new year, she said. Chaitra Sukladi 2024 Wishes: Ugadi Images, Gudi Padwa Greetings, Chaitra Navratri Photos, Cheti Chand Wallpapers, Navreh Messages and Sajibu Cheiraoba Pics for the Hindu New Year.

President Droupadi Murmu Greets Citizens

