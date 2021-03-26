Purple Day 2021 Trends On Twitter

March 26: Epilepsy Awareness Day or Purple Day. With over 50 million worldwide, it is likely you know someone living with the day-to-day challenges epilepsy brings. Be kind and get educated on epilepsy, please. 😊💜 — g (@gordonnay) March 25, 2021

Wear Purple!

It’s Purple Day! Epilepsy Awareness Day takes place today. We are showing our support by wearing something purple. 💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/N93j0Dxi5V — St. Joseph's NS (@StJosephsArden) March 25, 2021

Important Facts on Epilepsy

It’s time to bring epilepsy out of the shadows. This #PurpleDay, we want to raise awareness and acceptance of epilepsy in Australia, and ensure that no-one with #epilepsy goes it alone. Help us by sharing these facts with your friends and family💜 pic.twitter.com/2b6gP524cW — Epilepsy Foundation (@epilepsy_fdn) March 26, 2021

