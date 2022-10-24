Happy Diwali! We hope you're having a great time celebrating the biggest Hindu festival of Deepavali on October 24, Monday. All the prep done for the celebrations due in the evening? Or still running out of time to catch-up on very easy and quick rangoli designs that can be made ahead of the Diwali festivities? Don't fret! We've got you quick 2-minute Diwali 2022 rangoli designs that can help you adorn your house at the very last-minute! Scroll down and watch videos to get simple and beautiful Rangoli patterns for Laxmi Puja and Shubh Deepavali celebrations.

Quick 2-Minute Diwali 2022 Rangoli Designs:

Last-Minute Rangoli Patterns for Deepavali

Very Easy Rangoli Ideas for Diwali Celebrations

