Rangolis are an important part of Diwali celebrations. And you’re not a pro at drawing rangoli patterns, do not fret. Quit worrying. It does not help. Here’s a collection of easy rangoli designs for the Diwali 2021 festival, simple rangoli design images, the latest Diwali rangoli design images, quick Rangoli designs using flowers, beautiful rangoli designs with dots, and so much more. You can use stencils, geometrical shapes, marigold flowers, candles or diyas, coloured powders and pulses to make these rangoli designs this Diwali. Look at the photos and videos below and try your hands at drawing it this ‘Festival of Lights.’ Wishing all our readers a very Happy Diwali. Shubh Deepawali 2021. New Diwali Rangoli Designs 2021: Easy and Beautiful Rangoli Design Using Flowers and Diyas To Decorate House Ahead of Lakshmi Pujan (Watch Videos).

Beautiful Rangoli Designs for Diwali 2021

Latest Diwali Rangoli Designs For The Festival

Rangoli Designs With Flowers

Stunning Diwali Rangoli Designs

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)