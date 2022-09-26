Sydney, September 26: Dr Shabbir Ahmed, Coordinator of Moonsighting Australia, today announced that the new moon has not been sighted anywhere in Australia. Therefore, the ongoing Safar month will conclude tomorrow (September 27) after completing 30 days. Accordingly, Rabi al-Awwal, also spelt as Rabi Ul Awwal 2022, in Australia will begin from September 28. Eid Milad Un Nabi, observed on 12 Rabi Ul Awwal, would fall on October 9. Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022: Ahead of Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday, Mumbai Masjids Enlighten Non-Muslims About His Teachings.

Moon Not Sighted Anywhere in Australia:

