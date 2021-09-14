Radha Ashtami is observed on the eighth day of Shukla Paksha of Bhado month which is known to be the birthday of Lord Krishna's beloved, Radha Rani. Devotees observe fast on this auspicious day to get their wishes fulfilled by Radha Rani. Exactly 15 days after Janmashtami, Radha Ashtami 2021 is celebrated on September 14, Tuesday. To celebrate Radha Ashtami 2021, here's a collection of wishes and greetings that you can share with your loved ones. You can download Radha Ashtami 2021 WhatsApp messages, Radha Ashtami HD images, Radhashtami Facebook status and Radha Ashtami 2021 HD wallpapers below that you can forward to your friends, family and relatives.

Radha Ashtami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Radhey Radhey! Aap Sabhi Ko Radha Ashtami Ki Dheron Shubh Kamnayein.

Radha Ashtami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Radhey Krishna! Jahan Radha, Wahan Krishna. Radha Ashtami Ke Pawan Avsar Par Mera Sadar Pranam Sweekar Karein.

Radha Ashtami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Radha Rani Ji Ka Aashirwad Aap Par Sada Bana Rahe. Radha Ashtami Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

Radha Ashtami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Radha Ashtami Ke Iss Pavan Avsar Par Aap Sabhi Ko Dheron Badhai.

Radha Ashtami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Prem Ko Bhi Khud Par Guman Hai Kyunki, Radha Krishna Ka Prem Har Dil Mein Virajman Hai, Radha Ashtami Ki Hardik Badhai

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)