Embrace the spiritual fervour of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony today, January 22, with the full video and lyrics of the divine "Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram" bhajan. Join in the joyous celebrations as Pran Pratishtha for Ram Lalla commences by immersing yourself in this soulful Lord Rama devotional song, capturing the essence of the historic event. The bhajan serves as a musical tribute to the consecration ceremony, uniting devotees in a harmonious celebration of faith. Sing along and partake in the sacred atmosphere, amplifying the cultural and spiritual significance of the momentous occasion in Ayodhya's rich history. Ayodhya Ram Mandir Aarti Timings: How To Book Aarti Passes and Important Things To Know About Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Ahead of Pran Pratishtha Ceremony.

Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram Bhajan Full Video With Lyrics

