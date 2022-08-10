Raksha Bandhan 2022 Photos and HD Wallpapers: Raksha Bandhan is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrating the love between brothers and sisters. The festival is observed with great zeal in countries like India and Nepal. As per the traditional Hindu calendar, Rakhi is marked on the full moon day of the Shravan month, which typically falls in July or August in the English Calendar. The festival Raksha Bandhan comes from two Sanskrit words "Raksha" stands for protection and "Bandhan" signifies the verb to tie, which means "the tie or knot of protection". Here's our collection of Raksha Bandhan 2022 messages, Happy Raksha Bandhan images, Raksha Bandhan 2022 quotes and Raksha Bandhan wishes. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022 Greetings and HD Images: Send Wishes, Photos, Wallpapers, WhatsApp Messages, Telegram Quotes & SMS on Rakhi Festival.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Thank You for Being My Partner in Crime and My Loudest Cheerleader. I Love You Today and Always. Happy Raksha Bandhan, Bhaiya!

WhatsApp Message Reads: It’s Hard to Be a Responsible Adult and Sensible Person All the Time. How Good It Is to Have a Brother Who Has Never Failed to Give His Best. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

HD Image Reads: I Pray for Your Success, Prosperity, and Long Life, Dear Brother. Sending Loads of Love and Best Wishes. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

Wallpaper Reads: On This Rakhi, Let’s Bring Back the Joyful Spirit of Childhood, Play Pranks With Each Other and Become That Zany Sibling We Were Always. Happy Raksha Bandhan Brother.

HD Image Reads: Happy Rakhi Bhai. Thanks for Always Being My Pillar of Strength. I Am Very Fortunate to Have a Brother Like You.

