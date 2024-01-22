Ram Lalla Idol HD Images & Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the Ram Lalla idol at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday, January 22, 2024. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony for the idol of Ram Lalla, representing the childhood form of Lord Ram, took place in the presence of PM Modi. As we witness the historic Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, here's a collection of Ram Lalla Idol HD images, Shree Ram Lalla Murti wallpapers and photos for free download online. These include a first look at Ram Lalla Murti as well as a full-size picture of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir idol. You can download these for free and share them with your family and friends using WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram. Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: PM Narendra Modi Performs ‘Aarti’ of Ram Lalla at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya.

#WATCH | First visuals of the Ram Lalla idol at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/E0VIhkWu4g — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

