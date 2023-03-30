National broadcaster Doordarshan is telecasting Ram Navami 2023 special puja and other celebrations from Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. Ram Navami, the birth anniversary of Lord Rama is being celebrated today across the country. This day is celebrated in order to honor the birth of Lord Vishnu’s incarnation, Lord Rama. Watch the live streaming of Ram Navami 2023 celebration in Ayodhya below. Ram Navami 2023 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi and Other Political Leaders Extend Greetings on Lord Rama’s Birthday.

Ram Navami 2023 in Ayodhya Live Streaming

