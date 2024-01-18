Mumbai’s Shivaji Park in Dadar, Maharashtra has been decorated and all decked up ahead of the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony to be held in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya on January 22. For the unversed, all major political parties and various other known personalities and celebrities have been invited to attend the Ram Temple inauguration by the temple trust. Furthermore, PM Narendra Modi and other cabinet ministers will also be present at the newly-constructed temple on the occasion. Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: 108-Feet-Long Incense Stick Being Made in Vadodara for Ayodhya's Ram Mandir (Watch Video).

Shivaji Park Decked Up Ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Shivaji Park in Dadar, Mumbai decorated and lit up ahead of the Ayodhya's Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony. (17.01) pic.twitter.com/zQ7Kctaj5n — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2024

