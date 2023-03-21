The United Arab Emirates (UAE) moon sighting committee has announced that Thursday, 23 March, will be the first day of the Holy Month of Ramadan 1444. The committee, which is responsible for determining the start of Islamic months, made the announcement after the crescent moon was not sighted today. Ramadan is a time when Muslims around the world fast from dawn to dusk, engage in charitable acts, and focus on spiritual reflection and prayer. The announcement comes as Muslims worldwide prepare for the start of the holy month, which is expected to run until approximately 23 April. Ramadan Moon Sighting 2023 in UAE, Qatar: Crescent Not Sighted, Ramzan 1444 Start Date Confirmed as March 23.

Ramzan Date Confirmed, Fasting To Begin From March 23 in Dubai

UAE moon sighting committee announces that Thursday, 23 March, will be the first day of the Holy Month of Ramadan #UAE #Ramadan #Ramadan2023 #RamadanMubarak @MOJ_UAE pic.twitter.com/Swlsv4o7bX — UAE Forsan (@UAE_Forsan) March 21, 2023

