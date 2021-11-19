India commemorates the great Rani Laxmi Bai on her birth anniversary that falls on November 19. The brave queen of Jhansi was born in 1828 and she paid a huge role in India's freedom struggle against the British Raj. On account of Rani Laxmi Bai Jayanti 2021, netizens took to social media to share inspirational messages and pay special tribute to one of the leading figures of the Indian Rebellion of 1857. See how Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ashok Gehlot, Shashi Tharoor and other people reacted on this historic day! Kartik Purnima 2021 Wishes & Messages: See How Netizens Celebrate Tripuri Purnima and Exchange Festive Greetings and Images on Social Media!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

I bow to the valorous Rani Lakshmibai on her Jayanti. She has a special place in the history of India. Her bravery will not be forgotten by generations. I look forward to being in Jhansi later today to attend programmes relating to boosting India’s defence sector. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2021

Ashok Gehlot

Humble tributes to Rani Laxmi Bai of Jhansi on her birth anniversary. As a leading figure of the first war of independence in 1857, she became a symbol of resistance to colonial rule. Her exemplary valour & chivalry would inspire generations to come. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 19, 2021

Shashi Tharoor

A fitting day to pay tribute to the Rani of Jhansi on her birth anniversary. The indomitable spirit, fearlessness against all odds, determination to stand up for her rights &refusal to yield till the very end are the qualities that animated the farmers’ struggle that won today. pic.twitter.com/eUQGdPS7oP — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 19, 2021

Netizens Celebrating Rani Laxmi Bai Jayanti 2021

Remembering the epitome of bravery, extremely fearless Veerangana #RaniLakshmiBai on her birth anniversary,her sacrifice will always continue to inspire us..🙏🌺🌺🌺🌺 #ranilaxmibai pic.twitter.com/csMFmeTkPM — Rising Rashmi Singh🇮🇳 (@risingrashmi19) November 19, 2021

Paying Tribute to Great Rani Laxmi Bai

I bow to the brave queen #RaniLaxmibai, who sacrificed her life and happiness for the country, on her birth anniversary. With his bravery, courage, and struggle, he set an example of an ideal life in front of the nation. pic.twitter.com/J6ocPinxUJ — Rahul Bharat (@BharatRb21) November 19, 2021

Remembering Brave Rani of Jhansi

My humble tributes to Great Freedom Fighter, An endearing Indian Icon, Queen of Jhansi "Rani Laxmi Bai" on her birth anniversary. She was an Epitome of bravery. Her valour and indomitable spirit continue to inspire generations.#RaniLaxmiBai #QueenofJhansi pic.twitter.com/xvnYDGTGQ4 — Pavan Yadav (@Pavan71761079) November 19, 2021

