On Thursday's glorious evening of Shri Jagannath Rath Yatra, 2022, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created 125 small sand chariots on Puri Beach in Odisha. The sand artist also made a beautiful sand sculpture of Lord Jagannath on the beach. The artist already holds a record of making 100 sand arts and is attempting to create another record for the Limca Book of Records by carving out 125 sand chariots for the holy occasion of the Chariot Festival. Ratha Yatra 2022 Date: When Is Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra? Know About Suna Besha Rituals, Celebration and Significance of Odisha’s Famous Chariot Festival

See Here:

Jai Jagannath…🙏 With the blessings of Mahaprabhu #Jagannath we have created 125 Sand Ratha at Puri beach for #RathaYatra. pic.twitter.com/snxdgigmtJ — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) June 30, 2022

Watch Video:

Jai Jagannath…🙏 On the auspicious occasion of the Rath Yatra . My SandArt at Puri beach #RathaYatra2022 . pic.twitter.com/R8L1hxGL3z — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 1, 2022

