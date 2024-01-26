In a touching tribute to India’s 75th Republic Day, the US embassy in India shared a beautiful video featuring the patriotic song ‘Vande Mataram’. The video, which showcases children holding the Indian flag as the iconic song plays in the background, was shared as a mark of respect and celebration for this significant day in Indian history. Republic Day in India commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950. This year’s celebration is particularly momentous as it marks the 75th anniversary of this historic event. Republic Day 2024: A Look at History and Significance of January 26 As Country To Celebrate 75th Republic Day.

Republic Day 2024

Happy 75th #RepublicDay, India! At the U.S. Embassy and Consulates, adults and kids alike are buzzing with excitement. We celebrate this special day with you. pic.twitter.com/9I6geVaOxY — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) January 26, 2024

