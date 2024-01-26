In a heartwarming gesture, French President Emmanuel Macron extended his greetings to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day, also known as Gantantra Diwas. In his message, President Macron referred to Prime Minister Modi as a ‘dear friend’, highlighting the close ties between the two leaders. The French President’s message underscores the strong diplomatic relations between France and India, further strengthening their bond on this significant day in Indian history. Republic Day 2024 Chief Guest Is French President Emmanuel Macron, Check List of Chief Guests Who Visited India in the Last 5 Years.

Republic Day 2024

My dear friend @NarendraModi, Indian people, My warmest wishes on your Republic Day. Happy and proud to be with you. Let’s celebrate! pic.twitter.com/e5kg1PEc0p — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) January 26, 2024

